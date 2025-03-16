Chicago Snow

Snowfall totals from around the Chicago area Sunday

Some parts of the region saw four or more inches of accumulation, according to the National Weather Service

By NBC Chicago Staff

Getty Images

A fast-moving snowfall struck the Chicago area on Sunday, with several inches of accumulation just days after summery temperatures in the region.

According to reports from the National Weather Service, some parts of the area got three or more inches of snow, with counties west of Chicago seeing the highest totals.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

In the NBC 5 viewing area, Marengo reported four inches of snowfall on Sunday, with DeKalb reporting 3.5 inches.

Outside of the viewing area, Timberlane in Boone County reported a stunning 5.6 inches of accumulation on Sunday morning.

Here are the latest  snowfall totals from around the area.

Boone County:

Capron – 4.5 inches

Local

Cook County 1 hour ago

Man charged with killing employer in suburban Crestwood attack

McHenry County 2 hours ago

2-vehicle crash in Marengo leaves 5 injured, 3 critically

Timberlane – 5.6 inches

DeKalb County:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

DeKalb – 3.5 inches

Kane County:

Elburn – 2.5 inches

Lake County (Illinois):

Gurnee – 2 inches

Island Lake – 2 inches

Lake Villa – 2 inches

Lee County:

Dixon – 3.5 inches

McHenry County:

Harvard – 5 inches

Huntley – 2.4 inches

Marengo – 4 inches

Prairie Grove – 2 inches

This article tagged under:

Chicago Snow
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us