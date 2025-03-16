Snowfall totals from around the Chicago area Sunday

A fast-moving snowfall struck the Chicago area on Sunday, with several inches of accumulation just days after summery temperatures in the region.

According to reports from the National Weather Service, some parts of the area got three or more inches of snow, with counties west of Chicago seeing the highest totals.

In the NBC 5 viewing area, Marengo reported four inches of snowfall on Sunday, with DeKalb reporting 3.5 inches.

Outside of the viewing area, Timberlane in Boone County reported a stunning 5.6 inches of accumulation on Sunday morning.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from around the area.

Boone County:

Capron – 4.5 inches

Timberlane – 5.6 inches

DeKalb County:

DeKalb – 3.5 inches

Kane County:

Elburn – 2.5 inches

Lake County (Illinois):

Gurnee – 2 inches

Island Lake – 2 inches

Lake Villa – 2 inches

Lee County:

Dixon – 3.5 inches

McHenry County:

Harvard – 5 inches

Huntley – 2.4 inches

Marengo – 4 inches

Prairie Grove – 2 inches