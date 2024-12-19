Chicago snow timeline: How much snow could fall and when as storm moves across Midwest

A winter snowstorm moving through central Minnesota and western Wisconsin will gradually creep into Illinois Thursday afternoon, the NBC 5 Storm Team said. The snow prompted winter storm warnings and advisories across the Midwest -- including in Racine and Kenosha Counties -- with as much as seven inches of snow and hazardous travel possible.

⚠️Plan on a messy commute this morning with the heaviest snow from this storm falling between now & noon.

The snow becomes lighter this afternoon, but gusty winds could lead to impacts from blowing snow into tonight.#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/LDbwVAf714 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 19, 2024

While the snow won't pack as much of a punch once it arrives in the Chicago area, it could come just in time for the Thursday afternoon and Friday morning commutes, leading to slick and slippery roads.

In addition to the snow, temperatures in the Chicago area will get colder, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with temperatures in the 30s Thursday and Friday and dipping into the 20s this weekend before a warm-up arrives next week.

Snow timeline

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, Thursday in the Chicago area started out mostly dry and chilly, with some flurries across far western Illinois.

"Later today, that will change," Roman said, of the expected snow to move in.

By Thursday afternoon, a rain-snow mix will develop, Roman said. Beginning around 6 p.m., the wintry mix will transition to all snow, with scattered snow showers expected for the majority of the area.

Periods of snow could lead to slippery travel Thursday night, the National Weather Service warned, with reduced visibility, especially along and north of I-80.

A potential for accumulating snow and slippery travel exists Thursday night through Friday morning. While there remains uncertainty in the exact storm track, confidence in accumulating snow is greatest for areas north of I-88. pic.twitter.com/sM81X0Xg4g — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 18, 2024

Overnight, snow was expected to continue, Roman said, mixing with drizzle at times. More light snow was expected to fall through the Friday morning commute, Roman said, with additional lake effect snow expected into the afternoon.

By Friday night, the lake effect snow was expected to move into Northwest Indiana, with heavy accumulations possible.

How much snow could we get?

Snow totals to the south and southeast will be lower, Roman said, with up to one inch of snow possible. In counties to the north, especially along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, two inches or more of snow could fall.

In Northwest Indiana however, even higher totals were expected. According to Roman, lake effect snow near Valparaiso could result in as much as six inches of accumulation by Friday night.

Will Chicago have a ‘White Christmas'?

According to the NWS, a holiday is considered a “White Christmas” when there is at least one inch of snow on the ground on Dec. 25.

But there haven't been many of those in Chicago in recent years. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, we’ve only had three since 2010, with the most recent occurring in 2022.

According to Roman, the Chicago area expects to see above average temperatures from Dec. 25 through Dec. 31, with a partly sunny and dry Christmas Day. Temperatures by Christmas Day will be in the 40s, Roman said, warming into the upper 40s to near 50 by the end of next week.