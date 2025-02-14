Several weekend snow chances, frigid temperatures loom in Chicago forecast

The Chicago area could see more snow during the coming weekend, which will be followed with a frigid blast of Arctic air next week.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the approaching system will begin pushing clouds into the Chicago area by Friday morning, with cloud cover increasing during the morning hours and into the afternoon.

By late Friday afternoon, snow could begin to fall across the area, potentially causing slick travel conditions on area roadways for the evening commute, according to forecast models.

That snow is expected to continue off-and-on for the rest of Friday and into Saturday morning, with more widespread snow expected as the day moves along.

Saturday night there is some uncertainty in forecast models, as a push of warm air from the south could potentially convert the precipitation either into a snow/rain mix or into a fully rain event until after sunset, with the precipitation then converting back to all snow for the rest of the evening.

Snow could continue to fall even into Sunday morning before the system finally pushes out of the area.

Even with the persistent chances of snow, accumulations aren’t expected to be overly heavy, with current forecast models indicating just 3-to-5 inches of snow across most of the area. Some locally heavier totals could occur in Chicago’s northern suburbs and in parts of northwest Indiana, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The big story after the snow moves out will be the bone-chilling cold, as temperatures are expected to drop below zero Sunday night and into Monday morning, with wind chills potentially falling as far as 15-to-20 degrees below zero in some locations.

High temperatures Monday won’t be much better, with those readings expected to be in just the single-digits, and in fact relief will be slow in coming to the area.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Temperatures will likely warm into the teens by Tuesday, but will remain well below their seasonal averages for most of the week, with readings potentially getting back into the 20s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the single-digits again heading into Tuesday morning, with those readings also slowly rising as the week moves along.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news, information and live radar to help track the incoming snow.