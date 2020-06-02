Chicago Sets New Record High Temperature Tuesday

The official start of summer may still be several weeks away, but Chicago is already smashing records for high temperatures.

On Tuesday, O’Hare International Airport reported that the temperature hit 94 degrees, giving the city its new record for warmest June 2 in history.

We have hit a record high temperature in Chicago for today. As of this posting the temperature at O'Hare airport was 94 degrees, which breaks the previous record high of 92 for today set back in 1895 and 1944. #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 2, 2020

The record, previously 92 degrees, had stood for more than 75 years, having been set in 1944 and in 1895, according to the National Weather Service’s Chicago office.

Temperatures won’t be quite as warm in the Chicago area on Wednesday, likely meaning that the 95 degree record high sent in 1895 will remain safe for another year.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible on Wednesday, especially in areas south of Interstate 80, according to forecast models. High temperatures will range from the low-to-upper 80s across the region, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.