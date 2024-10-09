Chicago set for temperature rollercoaster, with tastes of summer and fall

Chicago is going to get a taste of multiple seasons in coming days, with summery temperatures followed up by readings that will give inklings of the winter to come.

According to the NBC 5 Storm team, high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to reach into the 70s, but things will get downright summer-like on Friday, with highs in the low-80s across the area.

After that warm-up, things are going to start getting a bit cooler on Saturday and Sunday, with readings in the 60s and chances of some showers possible as a cold front begins to push through the area.

When that front is done rolling through the area, things are going to get significantly chillier, with highs only expected to reach the mid-to-upper 50s for several days, according to extended forecast models.

Low temperatures overnight will also get cold enough to break out extra blankets or even to turn on furnaces, as readings in the upper-30s are expected across the area, with some isolated frost possible.

Temperatures will likely rebound late next week back into the 60s, according to forecast models.

According to the National Weather Service, the cooldown is going to push the area back toward its normal temperature levels for the year. By mid-October, the average high temperature in Chicago has fallen into the low-60s, and those averages slide into the 50s by October 23, according to NWS historical data.

To make matters worse (or better, depending on perspective), the city typically sees its first trace of snow, on average, by the time Halloween rolls around, with its first measurable snowfall typically arriving around mid-November.

In fact, in 2023 Chicago got its first trace of snowfall precisely on that date, as the city recorded 0.9 inches of snow on Halloween.