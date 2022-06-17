Chicago Sees Weekend Cooldown Ahead of More Heat, Humidity

After a week of scorching heat and humidity, Chicagoans could feel some relief this weekend, but it might not last long.

Sunny skies should remain over the next several days, with temperatures in the low-to-mid-80s and a slight breeze, though cooler by the lakefront.

Temperatures cool into the mid-70s to low 80s on Saturday, and even cooler by the lake, according to the latest weather forecasts.

On Father's Day, the Chicago area will likely see that warmth again with temperatures back into the upper 80s, accompanied by sunny skies and lower humidity.

The heat and humidity return to start the work week, though.

On both Monday and Tuesday, highs around the area will likely climb into the mid-90s, the NBC 5 Storm Team predicts, with sunny skies and sticky air.

Earlier this week, Chicago’s airports have recorded some of their hottest temperatures in recent memory, with Midway seeing historic triple-digit readings on consecutive days.

According to the National Weather Service, O’Hare International Airport recorded a high temperature of 98 degrees on Tuesday, and then followed it up with a high of 96 degrees on Wednesday.

The latter high temperature set a new record for June 15, breaking a record that had stood for nearly three decades. Previously the record high for the date was 95 degrees, with that mark being reached in 1952, 1954 and most recently in 1994.

Officials said that the high of 98 degrees reached Tuesday marked the earliest 98-plus reading the city has seen since all the way back in 1987, and was the highest temperature recorded at the airport since July 25, 2012.

Things were even warmer at Midway International Airport, with the mercury hitting 100 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s reading was the first time Midway has hit 100 degrees since 2012. Even more incredibly, the consecutive 100-degree days marked the earliest that the airport has hit that level on two straight days since all the way back in 1934.