Chicago Sees First Measurable Snowfall of the Season Overnight Into Tuesday Morning

The Chicago area saw the first measurable snowfall of the season overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

NBC 5 meteorologists were tracking conditions that could produce to an inch or two of snow in some locations inland.

A winter weather advisory was issued for DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties starting at 2 a.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Initial snow arrived late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, becoming moderate and potentially heavy across the Chicago area.

According to weather models, the snow could mix with rain and sleet throughout Tuesday morning, becoming entirely rain by the afternoon.

Forecasters anticipate the snowfall will make for slippery and slushy road conditions in some areas and advise drivers to take extra precautions.

Because temperatures will remain above freezing this week, Monday's overnight snowfall is expected to quickly melt. Rain will likely continue Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Monday and Tuesday could see highs in the low to mid 40s with temperatures increasing to near 50 by Wednesday and Thursday.