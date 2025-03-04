Chicago-area residents asked to delay showers, use less water ahead of heavy rain

Chicago-area residents are being asked to use less water to help prevent overflowing of storm water management systems ahead of heavy rains this week.

According to the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, an “Overflow Action Day” has been issued Monday, with several chances of rain coming in the next few days.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, rain is expected to develop late Monday night and will likely continue throughout the day Tuesday and even into Wednesday.

Parts of the area could see more than an inch of rain, with heavy downpours and localized flooding possible.

According to the alert, residents are being asked to delay taking baths or showers when possible. They are also being asked to flush toilets less frequently, and to avoid high-water-usage appliances like dishwashers and washing machines.

Overflow action alerts are used by MWRD in an effort to keep excess water from entering sewer systems. If too much water enters those systems, it can lead to flooding, including into the basements of residences and businesses.

Particularly severe flooding can result in the release of untreated or partially treated wastewater into the Chicago River.

The heaviest rain could fall Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, causing some localized street flooding in areas with poor drainage.

That rain could transition to snow Wednesday afternoon as temperatures drop, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

After the system exits the area, cooler temperatures are expected for several days before another dramatic warm-up next week, according to forecast models.