Chicago Residents Make the Most of Frigid Christmas Eve Conditions

Saturday is the coldest Christmas Eve the city has seen in decades, but Chicago residents are trying to make the best of the situation as they go about their daily routines this holiday weekend.

Biting cold temperatures and frigid wind chills didn't stop resident Christian Varela from taking his dog Teddy Bear out for a walk on the Chicago Riverwalk.

“This is pretty bad,” said Varela.

Varela said he had no choice but to take his dog out in this weather, an activity that thousands of Chicago-area residents are going through right now.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“The dog park inside in the enclosed structure , and the puddles inside where water from the vehicles run off, they are frozen inside," he said. "It’s not like it’s a heated environment."

Wind chills were still well below zero even as air temperatures crept toward double-digits on Saturday, with thousands of Chicago Bears fans braving the cold to attend the team's game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field.

“We’re pretty prepared we have a lot of layers, so we are ready and a lot of liquor,” one hearty fan said.

Parts of Lake Michigan are also frozen, but out-of-state visitors Isa Mulvihill and Franklin Tarke took in the spectacle from the safety of the shoreline.

“It’s pretty cold. I think we picked the worst weekend to visit,” said Mulvihill.

“Yeah it’s only my second time in Chicago so wanted to stroll along the lake and get some views,” added Tarke.

Last-minute shoppers wore several layers to brave the cold to buy gifts for Christmas along the Magnificent Mile, although retailers say there are fewer people out this year because of the freezing cold.

“It is very cold, like unbearable, but this is Chicago, so we are good with it,” said Al Ballout.

Al Ballout and his wife Nancy said they have two kids and came to the Water Tower Place to shop for them.

“Last minute shopping gotta get ready for tomorrow got some kids, family members so we are really excited to just be done, especially in the cold,” said Nancy.

The sunshine might make it look warmer than it is, but residents are trying to make the best of the situation ahead of the holiday.

“Happy Christmas and safe travels,” said Varela before walking his dog home.