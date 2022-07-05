Chicago Radar: Track Storms Moving Through Chicago Area

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of the Chicago area on Tuesday night, with storms potentially bringing damaging winds and heavy rains to the region.

The watch, which will remain in effect through midnight, includes McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the main threat from the storms will be damaging winds, with some gusts potentially exceeding 75 miles per hour in the second wave of storms, which are expected to arrive after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

As the system takes aim at northern Illinois, you can track its progress on the interactive radar below, thanks to NBC's Live Doppler 5.