Heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are all possible Friday night in the Chicago area, with severe weather possible across the region.

Any storms that develop would likely impact the far southern suburbs and parts of northwest Indiana, according to forecast models.

Track the system as it moves through the area live using our Live Doppler 5 radar.

Find the full forecast here.