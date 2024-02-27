Chicago radar: Track showers, thunderstorms approaching area

The Chicago area could potentially see severe thunderstorms in coming hours ahead of an approaching cold front, with large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes possible.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the entire area is at an enhanced risk of severe weather on Tuesday, with a tornado watch issued for the region until 10 p.m.

As the storm system approaches your area, you can track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar below.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE