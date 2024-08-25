Chicago Public Schools to begin classes amid heat wave

The first day of school will arrive this week for students in Chicago Public Schools, but sweltering heat will lead to some changes for those children as the new year begins.

CPS will begin instruction on Monday, and parents were sent a letter this weekend detailing the district’s efforts to keeps students and faculty cool and safe with an excessive heat warning in place.

According to CPS, all outdoor athletic games and matches will be canceled on both Monday and Tuesday because of the heat. All outdoor practices will also be moved indoors or canceled, officials said.

For instruction, all classrooms are equipped with air conditioning units, and facilities teams will work to ensure that any AC units that experience problems are repaired quickly, according to the letter.

Teachers may be asked to draw shades to keep sunlight out, and to keep doors closed in rooms where window air conditioning units are being used.

Finally, all nonessential lights, computers and appliances will be turned off when not required for instruction.

Heat indices are expected to reach 105 degrees on Monday and 110 degrees or warmer on Tuesday, with an excessive heat warning in place for Cook County. High temperatures will rise into the mid-to-upper 90s on both days before slowly decreasing for the rest of the week.