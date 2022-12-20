Chicago Public Schools Cancels After-School Activities Thursday, but Classes on For Now

With a winter storm expected to hit the Chicago area in coming days, Chicago Public Schools has announced that they will cancel all after-care and out-of-school programming on Thursday due to the incoming weather.

Officials say that they intend for students to attend classes on Thursday, but will make a final determination after viewing available forecasts Wednesday night.

“While we hope that students will be in school for a full day of instruction on Thursday, it is possible that schools could dismiss early due to weather conditions,” officials said. “All families will hear from us directly on Wednesday once a final decision is made.”

There are no classes scheduled for Friday, according to officials.

A winter storm watch will go into effect in the Chicago area beginning Thursday and will run through Friday night.

Snow, heavy at times, is possible with a weather system making its way toward the area. An even bigger threat could emerge with dangerous winds, with gusts potentially exceeding 50 miles per hour at times.

That will likely cause whiteout conditions and large snow drifts, and travel could become potentially hazardous late Thursday and into Friday.

Temperatures are also expected to plummet as the system arrives, with highs in the single-digits forecasted for Friday. Wind chills could also drop well below zero on Thursday, with weekend wind chills potentially dropping to 20-to-30 degrees below zero in some locations.