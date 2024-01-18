Chicago officials extend severe cold emergency plans through Monday

With another blast of wintry weather and frigid temperatures set to impact the Chicago area this week, the city has announced it will extend its Severe Cold Emergency Operation Plan through Monday.

All of northeastern Illinois is under a winter weather advisory beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday and running through noon Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the alert, 1-to-3 inches of snow could impact the area beginning Thursday evening, with blowing and drifting snow potentially impacting the Friday morning commute.

That wind is going to contribute to another significant drop in wind chills across the area, with “feels-like” temperatures dipping as low as 20 degrees below zero in some locations.

Air temperatures will remain above zero, but with the windy conditions expected over several days, the city says it will maintain operations of its warming centers, including a 24/7 location at the Harold Washington Library.

La Casa Norte at 1736 West 47th Street and Lincoln Park Community Services at 1521 North Sedwick Street will also be open.

Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Library warming centers will also be open through Monday during their regular hours.

A full list of warming centers can be found here.

Residents are advised to take precautions to winterize their vehicles and to have emergency supplies should they need to drive.

Residents are also asked to avoid unnecessary trips, and if they have to go outside, to limit the amount of time spent outdoors. Wear several layers of loose, warm clothing, and keep your head, hands and feet covered.