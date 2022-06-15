Chicago Nears New Record Temperature as Scorching Heat Wave Continues

A heat wave that has gripped the Chicago area is poised to potentially smash a record on Wednesday, as O’Hare International Airport is seeing the mercury soar.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at O’Hare hit 95 degrees, tying a heat record that was set back in 1994.

The temperature could still potentially climb upward, giving the city its first daily temperature record of 2022 and setting a new mark for the first time since Dec. 16, 2021, when the high temperature hit 66 degrees at the city’s official reporting station.

The heat wave helped push temperatures toward the triple-digits across the area, with Midway hitting 100 degrees on Tuesday. That marked the first time the airport had hit 100 degrees since July 2012, according to NWS officials.

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Midway had hit 97 degrees, while Joliet had measured a reading of 95 degrees. Heat indices pushed toward and over 100 degrees throughout the area as a heat wave continued to dominate the forecast.

Relief is finally in sight as the weekend approaches, but highs could once again soar into the 90s by next week, according to forecast models.