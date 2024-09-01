Chicago Labor Day forecast calls for sunny skies, cool temperatures

September will kick off with a gorgeous stretch of weather in the Chicago area, with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures through the remainder of the Labor Day weekend.

According to forecast models, a cold front will sweep through the area on Sunday morning, though it isn’t expected to bring any rain to the region.

That front will result in pleasant temperatures in the mid-70s across the area, with plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon hours.

It will also include a shifting of the winds, which are expected to begin blowing out of the north and gusting up to 30 miles per hour. That wind will cause serious issues on Lake Michigan for boaters and beachgoers, with residents urged to stay out of the water as four-to-seven-foot waves are possible throughout the day Sunday and even into Monday.

Monday will see similar weather, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s and plenty of sunshine throughout the day. In fact, forecasts call for partly-to-mostly sunny skies for most of the week, with one noticeable change.

Temperatures will slowly start to climb during the week, reaching back into the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front is expected to sweep through the region on Thursday night, bringing with it a chance for showers, and it will also cause temperatures to drop once again.

In fact, highs could settle into the upper-60s or low-70s by next weekend, giving the Chicago area another taste of fall.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.