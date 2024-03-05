Chicago just misses a record-high temperature as it celebrates its 187th birthday

Chicago continued its streak of unseasonably warm temperatures, having the second-hottest city birthday on record, according to the National Weather Service.

O’Hare recorded a high of 72 degress Monday, one degree shy of the record set in 1983, according to NWS meteorologist Rasal Ogorek. Rockford did break its March 4 record of 71 degrees set in 1983 with a high of 75 degrees.

The “above-normal” temperatures are expected to continue for at least two weeks, though Tuesday’s expected high of 44 would be a 28-degree drop from Monday’s high. The cold plunge follows a line of thunderstorms that moved through the area Monday evening into Tuesday morning, bringing rain, hail and lightning.

The weather service also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cook County, though Ogorek said there was a “low end chance” of 1-inch diameter hail and winds up to 50 mph as a cold front brings storms into the area Monday night. The inclement weather was expected to clear up by Tuesday , leaving isolated rain showers.

“Certainly nothing like we saw last week,” Ogorek said.

Last week the Chicago area saw at least 11 tornado touchdowns, giving Illinois the second most tornado touchdowns of any U.S. state this year.

It comes amid the state’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week, with a statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

Research has pointed to climate change and warmer weather as a catalyst in the uptick in severe storms after Chicago saw its warmest February on record, with “above average” temperatures expected for March and through the summer.