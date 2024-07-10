Live Radar: Track steady, widespread rain across Chicago area

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

Steady bands of rain were pounding much of the Chicago area Wednesday morning and a flood watch was in effect for some parts as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Beryl continues to move Northeast.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, widespread rain was expected to continue through the morning commute, with some heavier downpours at times.

"It's all about the rain this morning," NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said. "Especially in the city and in Northwest Indiana."

According to Jeanes, the rain was expected to gradually exit the area by around 11 a.m. However, more rain and some thunderstorms were expected to move in later in the day, Jeanes said.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE