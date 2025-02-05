Chicago-area residents could face a tough drive home on Wednesday as freezing rain and drizzle could cause icy roads across the region.

A winter weather advisory will take effect Wednesday afternoon across all of northern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana, as up to one-tenth of an inch of ice could coat untreated roadways and sidewalks, along with power lines and tree branches.

The advisory will first take effect across areas south of Interstate 80, including LaSalle, Grundy and Kankakee counties in Illinois, along with Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana. The advisory will take effect at 6 p.m. in the rest of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, and remain in effect until Thursday morning.

According to officials, most of the area will see some degree of icing on area roadways, bridges, overpasses and sidewalks, with one-tenth of an inch of accumulation possible. Locally heavier amounts of ice are possible, according to forecasts.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes, anything more than one-tenth of an inch of ice can pose additional hazards, including power outages due to the weight of ice on power lines.

NBC Chicago meteorologist Kevin Jeanes explains how an upcoming wintry mix event will bring freezing rain, detailing how even a thin glaze of ice can create hazardous travel conditions on roads.

As for the timing of the storm, it appears that southern parts of the Chicago area could be impacted in the mid-to-late afternoon, with the rest of the area starting to see freezing rain developing in the late stages of the evening commute, carrying through past sunset.

The main impacts of the wintry weather will be felt in the late evening, between 8 p.m. and midnight across the area, with patchy drizzle still possible into the overnight hours, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Travel could be impacted across the area, especially on untreated surfaces. Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to ice buildup, as cold air can impact those surfaces from all angles, according to the National Weather Service.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution, reducing speed and ensuring that tires are properly inflated. Pedestrians are also being urged to use caution, choosing proper footwear with rubber treads and taking shorter steps to allow for better balance on icy surfaces, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

A wintry mix including freezing rain will spread across the area this evening. The peak icing period will be between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. Thursday morning.

Plan for slippery road conditions during today's evening commute. Motorists should slow down and use caution while traveling. pic.twitter.com/qq4VrWfS32 — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) February 5, 2025

Helping matters Thursday, temperatures will remain warm enough for salt and other treatment options to be effective in helping to break up ice. As the day wears on, temperatures will climb into the low-40s, helping to melt whatever ice is left over, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

This weekend, another storm system is expected to hit the area on Saturday. While areas south of Interstate 80 will likely see mostly rain, areas north of the highway in Illinois could see a wintry mix, with snow or more freezing rain possible during the afternoon, according to forecast models.

After that system passes through, cooler temperatures are expected, with highs dipping into the low-30s and then into the mid-to-upper 20s as the new work week begins.

Be sure to stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest forecast news and information.