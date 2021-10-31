Chicago Halloween Forecast: Sunny, Breezy Conditions Expected for Trick-or-Treaters

After several days of gloomy skies and rain, the Chicago area will finally begin to see some sunnier conditions beginning on Halloween, but residents should also prepare for a stretch of seasonably cool weather that should last throughout the upcoming work week.

Things will start out nicely on Sunday, as slowly clearing skies will provide mostly sunny and breezy conditions for the holiday. High temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-mid 50s, but the gusty winds will make it feel slightly cooler for trick-or-treaters, according to forecast models.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Late Sunday and into Monday morning, low temperatures will dip down considerably, falling into the upper-20s in the far west and northwest suburbs and into the 30s in the rest of the area.

As a result, a freeze warning has been issued for several Chicago area counties, including McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane and Kendall counties. Frost and freeze conditions will kill unprotected crops and could seriously damage unprotected vegetation, according to the National Weather Service.

That blast of cooler air will remain in effect for most of the upcoming week, with partly-to-mostly sunny skies expected. Highs aren’t likely to get out of the mid-to-upper 40s for most of the region, giving the first week of November a fall-like feel.

The one thing missing from the forecast will be the threat of rain, with scarce chances of precipitation expected in coming days.