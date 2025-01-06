Chicago forecast: Winter weather advisory for Northeast Illinois; 4 inches of snow possible

A major winter storm moving through Illinois and much of the Midwest was impacting parts of Northeastern Illinois Monday morning, with snow and freezing drizzle expected to continue for some as the day goes on, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

But not all areas will see the effects of the storm, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

"The snow is not impacting everyone," Roman said Monday morning. "Most of you will stay dry or clear, but some are seeing a lake effect snow plume."

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory was in effect for Lake, Cook and DuPage counties through 4 p.m. Monday. In those parts, lake effect snow was expected to continue through the morning and evening commutes.

By Monday night, the snow was expected to move into Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana, Roman said.

Snow timeline, road conditions

Counties in far Northeastern Illinois were seeing the brunt of the storm early Monday morning, with more snow falling in Lake County and in Kenosha County in Wisconsin, Roman said. Other areas were also seeing patches of freezing drizzle, leading to an icy glaze on roads.

According to Roman, the lake effect snow plume could intensify at times through the late morning hours.

"During the lake effect snow, the weather can vary from bands of locally heavy snow to dry weather just a few miles away," the NWS warned. "Visibilities can also vary greatly. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather, visibility and road conditions."

According to NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin, some parts were already seeing spin-outs and crashes due to the winter weather, including in the outbound lanes of I-290 in Austin, in the north and southbound lanes of I-294 at Golf, and on roads in the Western Suburbs.

"Roads and especially brides and overpasses will likely become slick and hazardous," the NWS added. "Plan on slippery road conditions."

Monday afternoon, the snow was mostly expected to impact central and southern Cook County, Roman said, before moving into Northwest Indiana by the evening time.

How much snow could we get?

The snow could amount to as much as four inches in some parts, Roman said.

"We've already had a few inches in Lake County," Roman said, noting between two and three inches of additional snow could fall.

Most other areas will see between two and four inches, Roman said.

Conditions Tuesday were expected to be mostly dry, Roman said, with the next best chance for snow coming Friday.

Cold temperatures were expected to linger, Roman added, with highs in the 20s Monday and throughout the week.