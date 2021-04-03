Chicago Forecast: Warmer Temps and Sunny Skies on Tap Saturday

Chicago is about to see more sunshine and warmth in the forecast for Easter weekend.

Saturday morning was off to a cooler start, but sunny skies, wind and warmer temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s are expected to quickly develop throughout the day. A few areas could hit 70 degrees, kicking off several days of mild conditions.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Easter Sunday looks mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs could range from the upper 60s to low 70s inland and, because of a developing lake breeze, upper 50s near Lake Michigan.

Monday remains quite warm, sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid-70s and a few showers and storms possible.

Showers and isolated storms are possible again Tuesday as conditions remain warm, partly sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid-70s.

High temperatures dip to the mid-to-upper 60s on Wednesday and cooler near the lake as showers and storms again become possible.