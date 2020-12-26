Chicago Forecast: Warmer Temperatures, Sunny Skies Expected Saturday

After a frigid holiday in the Chicago area, temperatures are expected to climb a bit on Saturday, with sunny skies also in the forecast for the day following Christmas.

According to current forecast models, the city and surrounding suburbs can expect to see high temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s, right around the seasonal averages for this time of year. The wind, which had been blowing out of the northwest and driving in some of the colder air that the region had been dealing with, will shift out of the west on Saturday.

Wind chills will be just a few degrees cooler than air temperatures, according to forecasts.

After a sunny day Saturday, clouds will begin to work their way into the area overnight, paving the way for what could potentially be a wet Sunday across the region.

High temperatures will be warmer on Sunday, rising into the low-to-mid 40s, but rain is expected to arrive in the early afternoon, with some snow occasionally mixed in as the temperature drops Sunday evening.

After that weather system moves through, temperatures will drop back down to around 30 degrees, and will stay there for Tuesday as well. Another weather system is forecasted to move into the region on Wednesday, and that one has the potential for accumulating snow, but forecast models will dial in on that possibility in the days ahead.

Stay with the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest details and the most up-to-date forecasts.