Chicago Forecast: Warmer Temperatures Set the Stage for Heat Wave Into Next Week

The Chicago area will see partly-to-mostly sunny skies on Saturday, but some changes are on the way for the rest of the weekend as a stretch of hot weather looms on the horizon.

According to current forecast models, temperatures on Saturday will remain slightly above average, with highs reaching into the mid-to-upper 80s. It is possible that some isolated areas could crack the 90-degree mark, but that’s merely a preview of what’s to come.

It all will start with the humidity, which will begin building into the area in the overnight hours. Temperatures will be cool during that time, dropping into the low-to-mid 60s, but the mercury will quickly rise Sunday, as the first day of an extended heat wave will get underway.

High temperatures Sunday are expected to reach into the low-to-mid 90s, with heat indices creeping up into the mid-to-upper 90s thanks to the elevated humidity levels.

That humidity will help to fuel some scattered showers and thunderstorms, but models are not consistent with just how widespread the rain will be. Some areas could remain dry, but residents could still potentially see some of that wet weather Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

The rain will largely move out of the region by midnight, but the warm weather will stick around, as Chicago can expect temperatures to remain in the low-to-mid 90s through at least Wednesday.