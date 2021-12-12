Chicago Forecast: Warmer Temperatures Coming, Along With Sunny Skies

After a stormy and windy stretch of weather, things are set to calm down and warm up in the Chicago area in the coming days, and it will start with a sunny and breezy Sunday.

According to current forecast models, the area can expect to see plenty of sunshine Sunday, but there will be some gusty winds that will accompany the clear skies. Gusts of up to 30 miles per hour will be possible, putting a bit of a chill into the air even as temperatures warm up.

High temps Sunday are expected to climb into the mid-40s, above average for this time of the year.

Winds will stay somewhat breezy overnight, but temperatures will also remain mild, dropping into the low-to-mid 30s in most locations.

On Monday, skies will once again be mostly sunny, and temperatures will be right around the same level as Sunday, rising into the mid-to-upper 40s across the region.

The dry weather will continue Tuesday as temperatures warm into the 50s, although more clouds will be possible. The chance of rain will then re-enter the forecast on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-60s as warm air is pumped into the area.

Temperatures will drop as a weather system moves through on Thursday, with highs expected to still reach the 50s, then things will dry out Friday as highs continue their retreat, falling into the 40s to conclude the work week.