Chicago Forecast: Warmer Temperatures, Breezy Conditions Expected Sunday

After an interval of cooler-than-average weather, the Chicago area is in for a splendid conclusion to the Labor Day weekend, with warmer temperatures and sunny skies expected over the next two days.

On Sunday, conditions are expected to be a bit breezy, with wind speeds of 10-to-20 miles per hour, according to current forecast models. The Chicago area will see mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions, with highs moving into the upper 70s to low 80s throughout the region.

Overnight, a minor disturbance is expected to move through, but with dry conditions at ground level, it’s unlikely that the area will see anything more than a brief sprinkle.

Once that disturbance moves out, conditions will clear out once again, paving the way for mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures again Monday. Highs will once again move into the low-80s, right around the seasonal average for this time of the year.

Tuesday will see warmer temperatures, with highs in the mid-80s, but it will also potentially see showers and thunderstorms, as another front moves through and brings more humid air into the Chicago area.

Once that front moves out, cooler temperatures will return for several days, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Temps are expected to bump back up into the 80s by Friday, with ample sunshine and clear skies expected to wrap up the work week.