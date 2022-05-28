Chicago Forecast: Warmer, Sunnier Conditions Expected in Days Ahead

After several days of unsettled weather in the Chicago area, things are about to get sunnier, and quite a bit warmer, in time for the unofficial start to summer over Memorial Day weekend.

According to forecast models, that change will begin on Saturday under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies, with highs jumping up into the mid-to-upper 70s across the region.

Some clouds could build into the area as the afternoon moves along, but things are expected to stay dry, a sign of things to come for the coming days.

On Sunday, winds are expected to pick up a bit, but so are the temperatures, as highs will soar above normal and into the mid-to-upper 80s across the region.

Monday and Tuesday will see more of the same, with highs moving into the 90s, according to forecast models.

The next chance for rain in the forecast looms on Wednesday, and that system will drop temperatures back toward their seasonal levels in the mid-70s as meteorological summer gets underway.