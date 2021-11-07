Chicago Forecast: Warm Temperatures, Sunny Skies Expected

The Chicago area will once again see warmer-than-normal temperatures and sunny skies on Sunday, but residents should take advantage of the weather while they can, as highs will likely plummet by the end of the coming work week.

Sunday will see partly-to-mostly sunny skies, with temperatures rising into the low-to-mid 60s across the area, according to weather forecasts.

Monday will see slightly cooler temperatures, but conditions will remain dry, although rain does loom in the forecast for the remainder of the week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, a weak cold front will begin to exert its influence over the area, causing widely scattered showers. High temperatures will be right around the seasonal average, rising into the mid-to-upper 50s.

As Wednesday moves along, a much-stronger storm system is expected to begin moving into the area, causing more widespread showers as it arrives.

That system will stick around Thursday, bringing steady rain showers, and ultimately cooler temperatures, to the region. Those temperatures will begin to arrive Friday, with highs plunging into the low-to-mid 40s, and the highs will stay there over the weekend.

In fact, the air aloft could be cool enough to cause snowflakes, but it’s unlikely that the snow will reach the ground at this point, according to extended forecast models.

