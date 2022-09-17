Chicago Forecast: Warm Temperatures Stick Around With Possible Late Afternoon Showers

Temperatures are certainly feeling the part during the final weekend of summer, as warm temperatures from Friday are expected to carry on through this weekend, though strong storms are possible throughout the Chicago area Sunday evening.

The heat will persist through both Saturday and Sunday, with expected high temperatures of 85 degrees in Chicago both days.

Saturday is anticipated to start out warm and dry alongside partly cloudy skies, with those conditions persisting until late in the afternoon, when intermittent showers in the north and northwest suburbs are expected.

Temperatures in the mid 60s are forecasted when isolated showers may approach again Saturday evening, though area-wide precipitation is not expected.

Most of Sunday is expected to see similar conditions to early Saturday, with warm temperatures and dry conditions, though severe storms could be in store for later Sunday evening.

According to the latest forecast models, a marginal risk of severe weather is forecasted for the Chicago area Sunday night. Damaging winds, hail and heavy, localized rainfall are all possible Sunday evening, with most of the severe threat in far southwest areas of the region.

Primarily warm, quiet conditions are expected for much of the next week, though a slight chance of showers is forecasted for both next Tuesday and Thursday.

While highs are currently forecasted to stick in the low to mid 80s through next Wednesday, a cooldown is expected for the Chicago area by the official start of fall on Thursday. Forecasted highs for next weekend fall to the low 60s, with overnight lows currently forecasted in the mid 50s.