Chicago forecast: Temperatures could tie — or break — a weather record set in 1885

Chicago is expected to tie -- or even break -- a February weather record Friday, but it's not because of cold or snow. In fact, it's the opposite.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the high temperature Friday for Chicago is expected to be 56 degrees. That temperature ties the weather record Feb. 8, set all the way back in 1886.

Some parts to the south Friday could hit 60 or even 61, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, eyeing parts of Kankakee.

"Unseasonably warm, if not record or near-record warmth today," Roman said.

Friday is also expected to be bright and sunny but breezy, with wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour at times.

Thursday saw warm temperatures along with gusty winds, as rain and storms swept through some parts of the Chicago area.

According to Roman, hail was reported in some areas, including Joliet. Further southwest, the weather even was more severe, as the National Weather Service said preliminary reports showed a tornado touched down in Putnam County, between the towns of Henry and Magnolia.

(2/2) Thursday's weather had a feel more like April than February. Here's a look at the some of the ingredients that came together to produce scattered severe storms, including a very narrow axis but just sufficiently high enough moisture for a short-lived tornado. #ILwx #IAwx pic.twitter.com/ZVNk4AR8sX — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) February 9, 2024

"Thursday's weather had a feel more like April than February," the NWS added.

According to Roman, Friday evening and overnight could see the chance of a spotty shower, although much of the day is expected to be dry.

Weekend temperatures are expected to cool down slightly, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The next chance for precipitation comes early Thursday, as a rain-snow mix could move in in the morning, Roman said.