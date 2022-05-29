Chicago Forecast: Warm, Breezy Conditions Likely Sunday

After a pleasant Saturday, the Chicago area will get a good blast of summer weather on Sunday, with highs soaring into the 80s and breezy conditions dominating the forecast.

According to forecast models, warm and breezy conditions are expected throughout the day Sunday and then again into Monday. Highs on Sunday will likely reach into the mid-to-upper 80s, with wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour possible.

Things should remain dry on Sunday, although the National Weather Service says there is at least a chance of a scattered shower late in the day.

The bigger risk comes on area beaches, with a beach hazard advisory issued in Lake County in northern Illinois. Waves in excess of five feet tall, as well as severe rip currents, are anticipated on Lake Michigan, leading officials to warn residents to stay out of the water, especially in the northern suburb.

Water temperatures are still in the mid-50s as well, according to officials.

Monday will likely see similar conditions across the board, but temperatures are expected to reach the low-90s in most of the area. Highs will hit those marks again on Tuesday, but a chance of showers and thunderstorms will also enter the forecast, with the possibility of strong-to-severe storms as a cold front moves into the region.

Wednesday will see temperatures drop back into the 70s, according to extended forecast models.