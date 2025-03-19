From 60 degree temperatures, to chances for severe weather "with all weather hazards at play," to snow, the entire Chicago area will see quite the forecast for the last day of winter and the first day of astronomical spring, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

"The weather has been March Madness," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, of the weather rollercoaster Wednesday into Thursday.

Wednesday morning however, things started out quiet, Roman said, with a wide temperature range of 30-degree readings to the north, 50-degree readings in the south, and temperatures in the 40s in between.

Later Wednesday, the wide range of temperatures would continue Roman said, with temperatures to the south reaching into the 60s, while other spots will remain in the 40s.

The morning hours were expected to remain dry, Roman said, with cloudy skies through 9 a.m. By the mid-morning time, rain will begin to pick up, Roman said, with showers and non-severe storms expected to last through 2 p.m.

After that, the area will see a better chance for severe weather Roman said, starting in counties to the west.

Severe weather risk with 'all weather hazards at play'

Between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., the Chicago area will see the greatest chances for severe weather, Roman said, with conditions expected to hit the city around 6 p.m. At that time, most parts will be at a level two of five, or "slight" risk of severe weather on the Storm Prediction Center's scale.

Areas to the south though, including parts of Grundy, LaSalle and Kankakee Counties, will be at a Level three or "enhanced" risk Roman said.

"All weather hazards will be at play," Roman said, including hail, tornadoes, and strong, damaging winds.

According to the National Weather Service, tornadoes were especially possible along and south of I-88.

By around 8 p.m., Roman said, any lingering rain will gradually transition into snow showers, with snow expected to continue overnight.

Wind advisory with 'wind-whipped snow' possible

Beginning at 10 p.m., a wind advisory will go into effect for all of Northeast Illinois, with winds upwards of 45 miles-per-hour possible.

"Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," the NWS warned, adding that "wind-whipped snow" Wednesday evening could lead to poor visibility and hazardous travel.

Snow Thursday

The first full day of astronomical spring will start out snowy and blustery, Roman said, with light snow expected to continue through around 6 a.m. as the wind advisory continues.

By around 7 a.m., the system was expected to move out, Roman said, leaving behind as much as two inches of snow for some.

Temperatures Thursday will start out in the 30s, Roman said, reaching into the 40s by afternoon. Friday, temperatures would warm back up into the 50s, Roman said, though they'll dip back down by Saturday.