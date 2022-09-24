Chicago Forecast: Temperatures Return to 70s With Possible Late Evening Showers

Mild temperatures are moving their way back into the Chicago area on Saturday after a few days of weather that perfectly fits the new fall season.

Cloud cover began to clear Saturday morning as a small system of intermittent showers from overnight moved eastward of the area, clearing the way for sunny skies and warmer temperatures for most of Saturday.

High temperatures are currently forecasted in the low-to-mid 70s for Saturday afternoon, with temperatures increasing through the late afternoon.

Clouds are expected to start to move back into the Chicago area in the late afternoon, with a small system of showers potentially affecting the area late Saturday evening. Isolated storms are possible, particularly along the lakefront in the northern suburbs.

Low temperatures on Saturday are currently forecasted in the high 50s.

On Sunday, showers are possible throughout the day as a system of cold air moving south interacts with warmer surface air. Scattered showers are possible in many parts of the Chicago area on Sunday, with rain most likely in the far west and southwest suburbs.

High temperatures are expected to reach 68 degrees on Sunday, with overnight lows dropping into the low 50s.

Current forecast models suggest the Bears game at noon will not be a Week 1 repeat, though there is potential for isolated showers.

Following the scattered rain this weekend, dry and cooler conditions are expected to move into the area and stick around for most of the next week alongside partly cloudy skies.

While the week will start off a bit chillier, with highs in the low 60s and overnight lows expected to drop into the mid 40s in the first part of the week, milder temperatures are anticipated for late next week and next weekend.

Forecasted highs are expected to bounce back into the high 60s and low 70s by Friday, with temperatures in the 70s currently forecasted for Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.