Chicago forecast: Sunny Sunday, but rain and cooler temps on the way

Fall enthusiasts will have one last chance to enjoy warmth and sunshine on Sunday, but cooler temperatures and rain will both be on the way to kick off the holiday week.

According to forecast models, sunshine should persist throughout the day Sunday, with clear skies and temperatures warming into the mid-50s across much of the area.

In the late afternoon and into the evening, clouds will slowly begin to build in as a low-pressure system churns through the Central Plains and toward the Midwest.

While Illinois and northwest Indiana won’t see the brunt of that system until Monday evening, there will be extensive cloud cover for most of the day, with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees across much of the area.

Late Monday, widespread rain will impact the Chicago area, with heaviest rainfall expected to take place in northwest Indiana as the system spins through.

Most of the rain should leave the area, or taper off entirely, by the morning commute on Tuesday, but cooler temperatures will remain after it departs, with highs in the mid-40s.

In fact, temperatures will slowly dip as the week moves along as a strong cold air mass dips down from Canada, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Highs on Thursday could drop into the low-40s, with overnight lows falling into the 20s across the area.

The holiday should be a dry one in Illinois and northwest Indiana however, with the next chance of precipitation not expected until at least Saturday.

