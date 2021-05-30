Chicago Forecast

Chicago Forecast: Sunny Skies, Warmer Temperatures Expected Sunday

The Chicago area will once again see sunny skies on Sunday, with slightly warmer temperatures in the forecast.

The day is expected to begin on the cool side, with temperatures in the 40s through most of the area, but things will warm up nicely throughout the day, with highs ultimately topping out in the upper-60s to low-70s, according to current forecast models.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler along the lake, with most communities along Lake Michigan seeing temps in the low-60s.

Memorial Day will see more clouds building into the area, but temperatures will also continue to warm, with highs expected to reach the low-to-mid-70s. Dry conditions are also expected, giving residents plenty of opportunity to enjoy the weather for the holiday.

Temps will remain around that level heading into Tuesday, with a front dropping through the area on Wednesday and bringing the region’s next chance of rain. After a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures are expected to warm considerably heading into the following weekend, with highs reaching the 80s by Saturday.

This article tagged under:

Chicago ForecastChicago Weatherchicago weather forecast
