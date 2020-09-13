Chicago Forecast: Sunny Skies, Pleasant Temperatures on Tap for Sunday

After eight consecutive days of measurable rainfall, the Chicago area is going to be sunny and dry on Sunday, with pleasant temperatures and beautiful skies on the second day of the weekend.

After a few scattered early morning showers, things are expected to clear up for the remainder of the day, with partly-to-mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s, according to current forecast models.

Sunday will be the first of several consecutive days of sunshine and dry conditions, according to those models, as a batch of drier air moves through the region. The Chicago area could see some fog overnight Sunday and into Monday because of heavily saturated ground conditions, so motorists will likely need to use caution as that fog develops.

Temperatures and conditions will be roughly the same for the start of the new work week Monday, and Chicago area residents will need to get used to it, as sunny skies and temps in the mid-to-upper 70s will be the rule of the day for several days. Temps may warm up slightly around midweek, with highs in the 80s possible Wednesday, but then a chance for rain Thursday will cool things off again heading into next weekend.