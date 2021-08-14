Chicago Forecast: Sunny Skies, Pleasant Temperatures Expected Saturday

After an eventful weather week, the Chicago area is going to be treated to sunny and pleasant conditions for several days.

According to forecast models, the heat and high humidity that dominated the forecast throughout the week will be banished from the picture on Saturday, with much lower humidity readings and pleasant temperatures throughout the region.

Highs will only reach the mid-70s along the shores of Lake Michigan, but further inland temperatures will rise into the low-to-mid 80s.

Those who are fans of the Saturday forecast will like Sunday’s as well, as it is virtually identical, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s inland and sunny skies throughout the day.

On Monday, things will remain sunny, but temperatures will bump up slightly, according to forecast models, with highs still in the low-to-mid 80s for most of the area.

Tuesday will potentially see the next chance of precipitation in the Chicago area, with increasing humidity and a chance for thunderstorms as temperatures climb back into the mid-to-upper 80s, according to extended forecast models.