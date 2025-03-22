Chicago forecast calls for several chances of rain in coming days

Saturday is expected to be a bright and sunny day for most of the Chicago area, but several chances of rain will appear in the forecast in coming days.

That rain will hold off on Saturday however, with partly-to-mostly sunny skies, calm winds and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s expected across most of the area, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Temperatures could be cooler near Lake Michigan, as breezes are expected to shift off the water during the day, according to forecast models.

Late Saturday and into Sunday morning, clouds will start to build into the area, setting the stage for what will likely be a rainy conclusion to the weekend. According to forecast models, rain could begin arriving in the western suburbs just after daybreak, and showers will become more widespread by the noon hour.

The rain could potentially impact the Shamrock Shuffle, which will wind its way through the streets of Chicago Sunday morning. Wind gusts could also pick up during the race, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

During the afternoon Sunday, some areas could even see a thunderstorm or two, with one-half inch of rain possible before all is said and done. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper-40s or low-50s across the area.

After several wild swings in temperatures, the Chicago area will see some moderation in that department this week, with highs in the low-50s Monday through Wednesday, according to forecast models. A chance of scattered showers will also re-enter the forecast on Tuesday.

Thursday could see warmer temperatures, with readings climbing to the upper-50s and low-60s, and as of now it appears that the Chicago White Sox home opener against the Los Angeles Angels should feature mostly pleasant weather on the South Side of the city.

Some widely scattered rain could arrive late Thursday, and chances of rain are in the forecast for both Friday and Saturday. High temperatures are expected to rise into the low-to-mid 60s to wrap up the week, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Stay tuned to forecasts from the NBC 5 Storm Team all weekend long