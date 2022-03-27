Chicago Forecast: Sunny, Cold Conditions Expected Sunday

Below-average temperatures have gripped the Chicago area for several days, and it doesn’t appear that they’ll be going anywhere any time soon, as another chilly day is on tap for Sunday.

Fortunately for area residents, Sunday will at least provide plenty of sunshine, with mostly sunny skies expected throughout the day.

High temperatures will still be well-below normal, with readings rising into the mid-to-upper 30s across the area, according to forecast models.

Temperatures will likely stick around that range to start the new work week on Monday, but a quick warm-up will begin on Tuesday when highs reach into the 40s. Rain will also return to the forecast however, with a 50% chance of showers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wednesday could see more showers and even some thunderstorms, and winds will also kick up as temperatures soar back into the mid-to-upper 60s.

That warm-up will be short-lived however, with highs retreating into the mid-to-upper 40s for the remainder of the work week.