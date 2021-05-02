Chicago Forecast: Summer-Like Temps Expected Sunday, With Cold Front Approaching Late

If you’re enjoying this weekend’s taste of summery weather, you’ll want to savor it, because the warm spell will be fleeting.

First, the good news. Sunday has dawned with mostly sunny skies and mild conditions across the area, with temperatures in the 60s to start the day. Temperatures are expected to warm into the early afternoon, with highs in the low-80s through most of the area.

The wind, although more docile than Saturday, will still be present, blowing in out of the south to help fuel the warm temperatures during the day.

That wind will also help usher in more clouds as the day moves along, especially in areas south of the city. Clouds ahead of an approaching cold front will also move in from the west, but very little if any rain is expected Sunday, with a few scattered showers possible in the western suburbs.

The big chance of rain, and the start of our area-wide cooldown, will begin on Monday. Temperatures will still rise into the low-70s on Monday, but as the cold front approaches, more showers will begin to fire, with the first round of rain coming in the morning hours.

Late Monday afternoon and into the early evening, a more defined band of showers and thunderstorms will arrive along with the cold front. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in areas south of Interstate 80, with gusty winds and small hail possible with those storms.

Once that rain moves out, the Chicago area will settle back into a pattern of seasonable weather. Tuesday will see highs reach into the upper-50s to low-60s, and that’s pretty much where the mercury will remain for the remainder of the work week, with little threat of rain to go along with it.

For the latest details on the forecast, stay tuned to NBC 5 and download the NBC Chicago app.