Chicago forecast calls for ferocious winds, thunderstorm threat in coming days

The worst of the winds will arrive Saturday, though strong gusts are possible Friday as well

By NBC Chicago Staff

Another blast of springlike warmth is coming to the Chicago area, but along with it will come ferocious wind gusts and a chance of thunderstorms.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Friday will see temperatures soar into the mid-70s in the city of Chicago and potentially into the upper-70s in some suburbs, with winds increasing during the day, according to forecast models.

As those wind gusts increase, the first portion of a storm system will arrive in the area, bringing with it the chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday night and into Saturday morning.

While it’s unclear how the system will unfold, there is at least a small chance of severe weather in the Chicago area, according to forecast models.

The Storm Prediction Center says that the bulk of the severe weather threat could be focused on parts of central and southern Illinois, along with eastern Missouri and Arkansas, but there is still a chance of some severe storms forming in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

The SPC’s guidance shows a 15% chance of severe storms occurring within 25 miles of any point within that area, with updated forecasts expected on Wednesday.

The main threat with the passing storm system will be the ferocious wind gusts, but if severe storms develop other threats could emerge as well, including hail or tornadoes.

The winds that develop Friday will become even more intense on Saturday as the system continues to pass through the region, with gusts in excess of 45-to-50 miles per hour possible at times, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Dry conditions are expected to prevail on Saturday morning as the system continues to push through, with more showers on the backside of the storm Sunday morning.

In the meantime, high temperatures are once again expected to be in the low-60s across the area Saturday, but that will change as the rest of the precipitation associated with the system pushes through. With more chances of rain Saturday night and into Sunday morning, temperatures will drop significantly thanks to the cold front, with readings below freezing possible during that time period.

Temperatures will only warm slightly into Sunday, with highs in the low-40s, but things will warm back up into the low-60s by Tuesday, according to forecast models.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for the latest forecasts, and also be sure to download the NBC Chicago app for real-time weather alerts and live radar.

