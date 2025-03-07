Chicago forecast: Snow, rain, slush leads to ‘sloppy weather,' but 60-degree temps on the way

A wintry weather system bringing a rain-snow mix could lead to some minor snow accumulations and slushy road conditions Friday, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

The snow comes as astronomical spring is still 13 days away, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with warmer, brighter and drier conditions set for this weekend and into next week.

"Not a big system at all," Roman said. "By this evening, the system will be long gone."

According to Roman, light snow was expected to move into most of the Chicago area around 7 a.m., continuing through 12 p.m.

Areas to the south were likely to see a rain-snow mix, where temperatures will be on the warmer side. In areas to the north and west, temperatures will remain in the low-to-mid 30s, Roman said, keeping snow in the forecast.

"LaSalle, Grundy, Kankakee will see a rain-snow mix," Roman said.

In the afternoon, a narrow snow band was expected to set up, bringing more snow along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line in Lake and McHenry counties. In those parts, around an inch or more of snow was possible, Roman said, with most areas seeing less than that. Still, the slush and snow could lead to potentially "sloppy" conditions, the National Weather Service warned.

Rain and snow is expected today, especially north of I-80. Rain/snow mix may change to all snow for a time (mainly in the area in orange on the map), which could allow for some localized slushy snow accumulations. Little or no accumulations expected most areas.

By 5 p.m., the system will begin to wind down, Roman said, with the weather expected to move completely out by 7 p.m.

In 2024, the last measurable snowfall came March 22, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said. The year before that, it came on April 22, Jeanes added.

On average, the final measurable snowfall of the season typically comes April 2, Jeanes said.

Weekend weather

As the winter weather moves out, more spring-like conditions will move in.

"Saturday looks great," Roman said, with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-40s. Sunday will be warmer, Roman said, with highs in the 50s, and 60-degree days by next week.

"Above-average temperatures for all of next week," Roman said, as the calendar approaches St. Patrick's Day.