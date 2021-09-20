Chicago Forecast: Showers, Storms Possible Tuesday Morning, With Cooler Temps Coming

With fall starting this week, the Chicago area will certainly be seeing signs of the new season in the coming days, as cooler temperatures are in the offing.

Before those cooler temperatures arrive, the area will see periods of showers and thunderstorms beginning Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, some of those storms could produce damaging winds, especially in the far western suburbs, with tree damage possible in some instances.

The storms will continue to push eastward early Tuesday morning, with gusty winds and torrential rain possible even as the storms begin to weaken, according to forecast models.

By the time rush hour hits on Tuesday, most of the storms will have moved out of the area, but some showers will continue to linger around the region, including in the city of Chicago and in the south and eastern suburbs of the city.

Following that burst of rain, cooler temperatures are expected, with highs barely reaching 70 degrees on Tuesday. On Wednesday and Thursday, showers are possible throughout the area, with high temperatures in the mid-60s and lows dropping to near 50 degrees.

Things should begin to warm back up a bit by Friday, with temperatures climbing back into the low-to-mid 70s, according to extended forecast models.