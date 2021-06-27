Chicago Forecast: Showers, Storms Possible in South Suburbs, NW Indiana

The Chicago area has seen plenty of rain in recent days, and while some parts of the region will get a brief respite, others will once again see the chance for showers, thunderstorms, and plenty of downpours on Sunday.

Some parts of Will and Kankakee counties, along with most of northern Indiana, will see the possibility of showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon hours, as moisture continues to be pumped into the region from the Gulf of Mexico.

Elsewhere, residents can expect mostly cloudy skies, with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s. Conditions are expected to be extremely muggy as well on Sunday, leading the chance of a widely scattered shower or storm in the suburbs or in the city of Chicago.

That break from the rain isn’t expected to last for long, as more showers and thunderstorms could potentially develop during the overnight hours and into the morning commute on Monday. Once again, torrential downpours are possible with those storms, along with gusty winds, according to forecast models.

Storms will fire again in the afternoon on Monday, further soaking areas that have already been hit hard by rainfall. Localized street flooding is possible, and already-swollen creeks and streams could be pushed to their breaking points by the rain.

Rain will remain in the forecast on Tuesday, Wednesday, and even into Thursday, but toward the end of the work week, that chance will slowly begin to diminish, giving Chicago area residents hope of a dry Fourth of July weekend. High temperatures will also start to drop toward the end of the week, moving into the low-to-mid 70s by Thursday.