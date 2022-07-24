Chicago Forecast: Showers End Early, With Dry Conditions Expected in Afternoon

Chicago-area residents can expect a rainy start to the day on Sunday, but things will dry out and cool off as the day moves along, paving the way for more pleasant conditions to start the work week.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue to impact the area through at least late morning, with that rain slowly moving out of the region as a cold front slides from north to south.

By mid-afternoon the rain should mostly have moved out, with highs reaching into the low-80s across the region.

Temperatures overnight and into Monday morning will cool considerably, dropping into the upper-50s and low-60s, and that pattern will remain in place through the start of the work week. Highs Monday will likely settle into the mid-to-upper 70s under mostly sunny skies, according to forecast models.

Highs will be slightly warmer on Tuesday, creeping up toward 80 degrees, and a chance for scattered showers will also re-enter the forecast. The next serious chance of rain will come on Wednesday, with showers and storms possible and highs heading back into the mid-80s.

Another cool down is expected to wrap up the week, with highs dropping back into the upper-70s and low-80s across the area.