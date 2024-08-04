Severe storm threat, cooler temps both in Chicago area's forecast, but when will relief arrive?

The Chicago area is still dealing with hot and humid conditions to wrap up the weekend, but some relief for that heat, along with a threat of severe weather, both loom in the forecast.

That relief will not arrive in time for the conclusion of the weekend, as hot and humid temperatures are once again expected on Sunday. Highs will rise into the low-90s across most of the area, with little relief even for those along the shores of Lake Michigan, according to forecast models.

The good news for those going out for Sunday afternoon fun is that conditions will be dry, with early clouds making way for sunny skies to wrap up the day.

Those clouds will build back in late in the day on Sunday and into Monday morning, and while a stray shower is possible overnight, several rounds of showers and storms could begin to develop as the day moves along on Monday.

While most of those storms will remain north of the Illinois-Wisconsin border, there is a possibility that some could drop down into the Chicago area, and if they do, there is a chance of severe storms Monday afternoon and into the evening.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, areas north of Interstate 80 are at a “slight” risk of severe weather, with the main threats being heavy rain and gusty winds up to 60 miles per hour.

Elsewhere, conditions are expected to remain hot and humid, with highs once again in the upper-80s or even low-90s.

Tuesday morning will see the bulk of the moisture from a slow-moving low-pressure system arrive, with showers and storms possible across the area. Those showers should move through the region by the time the afternoon hours roll along, and the front will also bring with it cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

In fact, high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will only reach into the mid-to-upper 70s, and those conditions are expected to remain in place for several days, giving the region a prolonged stretch of pleasant weather.

