Chicago forecast sees ideal fall weekend continue, but huge changes loom

A pleasant fall weekend is expected to continue into Sunday in the Chicago area, but record temperatures are possible in coming days across the region.

Before that dramatic warm-up arrives, things are going to be very calm and comfortable to wrap up the weekend. High temperatures on Sunday are expected to settle into the low-60s, with bright and sunny conditions expected throughout the Chicago area.

Winds are then expected to shift out of the south heading into the start of the new work week, and that will bring a chance for record-warmth as October draws to a close.

Monday won’t be quite that warm, with readings rising into the mid-to-upper 60s across much of the area, with mostly sunny skies expected.

Tuesday is the day with the best chance at a new record, with the current mark of 78 degrees set in 1999. Highs in Chicago should be right around that number, with readings in the low-80s in the south suburbs, according to forecast models.

It’s highly unlikely Chicago will set a record on Wednesday, as that record stands at 85 degrees. The one record that could be set is for the highest minimum temperature, which currently sits at 62 degrees and was set in 1974. Temperatures aren’t going to drop very quickly on Wednesday, and could still be in the 70s when the day ends.

A cold front will bring an end to the near-record warmth, arriving late Wednesday and into Thursday morning. It is expected to bring a strong chance of rain along with the cooler temps, but that rain is expected to clear out by late Thursday morning, paving the way for a dry trick-or-treating experience on Halloween.

Chicago got its first snowfall of the 2023-24 season on Halloween last year, but that won’t be the case this time around. High temperatures will be set right at midnight however, with falling readings meaning some cooler conditions for trick-or-treaters.

Temperatures around the time most kids will be heading out for their yearly candy runs will likely be in the low-to-mid 50s, with some blustery conditions possible around the area.

Temperatures will slowly warm back into the low-60s by next weekend, with a cold front expected to arrive on Sunday with another chance of rain.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news, forecasts and information.