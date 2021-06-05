Chicago Forecast: Saturday Could Mark Hottest Weekend in the City So Far This Year

Chicago could see its hottest weekend on record so far this year, with summer temperatures remaining into the work week.

In addition to the warm weather, area residents can expect to see dry conditions, with no rain in the forecast until well into the new work week. Add southwesterly winds into the mix, and the area is prime for a long spell of dry and hot weather in coming days.

With little humidity, Saturday is expected to warm to the low 90s, accompanied by sunny skies throughout the day.

Sunday will likely bring similar conditions with sunshine and temps in the low 90s in most areas.

Some cloudy skies could roll in Sunday with a chance for a scattered shower or two throughout the day, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists. High humidity moves in to start the work week to cause more mugginess across the area.

A bit more cloud cover is possible on Monday, but temperatures will likely remain in the mid-to-upper 80s before the next chance of rain hits the forecast on Wednesday.