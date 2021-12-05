Chicago Forecast: Rainy, Windy Conditions Expected Sunday

Rainy and windy conditions are expected in the Chicago area Sunday, setting the stage for a week of unsettled weather in the region.

Things started out dry Sunday, but some locations will potentially see icy precipitation as the morning moves along. Temperatures will steadily warm throughout the morning and into the afternoon, with the precipitation turning to all rain as those conditions change.

Gusty winds are also expected to develop across the area, with gusts hitting 30 miles per hour in some locations, according to current forecast models.

As the weather system moves out of the area Sunday night and into Monday, winds are expected to pick up and temperatures are expected to drop. Gusts are expected to exceed 40 miles per hour at times to start the new work week, and with temperatures only reaching the freezing mark in much of the area, wind chills could drop into the teens and 20s Monday.

Things will get even worse Monday night and into Tuesday morning, with wind chills dropping below zero in the far northern suburbs and into the single digits elsewhere, according to forecast models.

Tuesday could also see the threat of more precipitation, with scattered snow showers possible. There likely won’t be much accumulation of snow with the system, but it will be the first of several chances of precipitation that will arrive throughout the course of the week.

On Wednesday, conditions are expected to remain mostly dry, but Thursday and Friday could see a rain/snow mix arriving as temperatures warm slightly into the upper-30s.